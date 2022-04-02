Gold price inched down on Friday amid a rise in the benchmark 10-year US treasury bond yield as well as tightened labour market conditions in the United States. As of 1345 hours GMT, gold in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold surges to Rs114,600 per 10 amid rupee depreciation - April 2, 2022
- TD Securities Raises Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.25 - April 2, 2022
- Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold Price Increase Reportedly Coming Soon - April 2, 2022