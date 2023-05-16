Gold futures for June delivery declined by $21.80, or 1.1%, at $2,000.90 per ounce on Comex after trading as low as $1,998.30 — the lowest intraday level since May 2, FactSet data show. Prices for the most-active contract had marked a settlement high of $2,055.70 on May 4, the second-highest finish on record.
