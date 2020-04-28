Gold teases $1700 break during three-day declines

Gold extends the previous two-day downside, $1,700 on bears’ radar. US dollar pullback, optimism surrounding ease of global lockdown restrictions weigh on the bullion. Declines in oil prices fail to …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
