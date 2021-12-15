Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in gold stocks due to weakness in bullion prices, while technology heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers lower.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, tech stocks drag Australian shares lower - December 14, 2021
- Assam: Manohari Gold Tea auctioned for record price of Rs 1 lakh per kg - December 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears taking on bullish commitments ahead of Fed - December 14, 2021