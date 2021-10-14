Gold futures rose after the US government announced that US consumer prices rose more than expected. Accordingly, the yellow metal may be on track to achieve its best performance in one session in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Approaching $1800 - October 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD - October 14, 2021
- VIDEO — Adrian Day: Fed Talk is Hurting Gold, Action Should Bring Price Relief - October 14, 2021