Friday showed the gold’s instability, as it jumped to the $1814 resistance level, then quickly collapsed to the $1783 support and started this week around $1800 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal futures near Rs 48,000 once again; is it a good time to trade? - October 25, 2021
- Gold Technical Analysis: Breaking Through $1800 - October 25, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Remains at Dh217 Per Gram - October 25, 2021