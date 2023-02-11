After Jerome Powell’s statements, which calmed the pace of the US dollar’s gains, the gold futures xau/usd achieved lukewarm gains reaching the level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Price Resists USD Strength - February 11, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,160; silver at Rs 70,800 per kilo - February 11, 2023
- Gold price hangs near one-month low despite stronger US dollar - February 10, 2023