On Friday, xau/usd gold price continued its gains to a new 11-month high at around $1987 an ounce. This is with a daily profit rate of 3.47%, the highest for prices in a year, and closed the trading of the exciting week around those gains. The gains of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Price On Way To Top Of $2000 - March 20, 2023
- Gold hits record high on global banking turmoil - March 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Wilts After Fake Breakout. Now What? - March 20, 2023