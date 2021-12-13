Gold futures posted modest gains at the end of the trading week amid the US annual inflation rate rising to its highest level in nearly 40 years.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Stability Warns of Strong Movement - December 13, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors prepare for Fed taper timeline - December 13, 2021
- Commodities Week Ahead: Gold Cautious Pre-Fed, Oil In Post-Omicron Play - December 13, 2021