Summary Gold prices have been under pressure for the past two months, reaching a new low at USD $1,885 on August 21st. The correction that began in May is still ongoing, with the bears struggling to push prices significantly below USD $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Tenacious Correction Not Definitely Finished (Technical Analysis) - September 20, 2023
- Kinross Gold Corporation: Commodity Prices in Mining Sector Supportive; Some Opportunities Available - September 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD whips on Fed outlook, sticking with $1,940 - September 20, 2023