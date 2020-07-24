The run higher on gold has posted three huge bullish candles in a row since breakout out above resistance at $1818. The market has come up just shy of the psychological $1900 barrier (with a high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold looks beyond the recovery - July 24, 2020
- Gold Prices Set To Smash Record As The Wall Street Shuns The Dollar - July 24, 2020
- Gold: The all-time high of $1920 is just one bullish session away [Video] - July 24, 2020