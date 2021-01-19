Forecast Uptrend scenario. The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1877, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold: The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1877 - January 19, 2021
- Centamin revenue leaps by more than a quarter as gold production thrives in 2020 - January 19, 2021
- Is crypto really the new ‘millennial gold’? Argo Blockchain is one of the most popular stocks in 2021 so far – here’s why… - January 19, 2021