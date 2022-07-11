Gold Ticks Down After Dollar’s Brush With New 2-Decade High

Gold futures for August delivery on New York’s Comex settled down $10.60, or 0.6%, at $1,731.70 an ounce, extending last week’s 3.3% drop — its fourth in a row since the week ended June 10. Last …
