Gold prices tick higher on Friday as investors await U.S. February jobs data while they continue to assess the fallout of Thursday’s banking-sector rout in the stock market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks higher as U.S. jobs report looms - March 10, 2023
- Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan - March 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to dip below $1,800 on strong US NFP report – Commerzbank - March 10, 2023