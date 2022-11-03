Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight dip in the dollar, although U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks limited further gains in zero-yielding bullion. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to mild gains near $1,630 as DXY pares post-Fed gains ahead of US ISM PMI - November 2, 2022
- Gold ticks higher on dollar pullback; hawkish Powell caps upside - November 2, 2022
- Gold trading at Rs 51,110 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,900/kg - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post