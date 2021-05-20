Gold prices climbed on Thursday, aided by growing U.S. inflationary pressure, although gains were curbed as the dollar rebounded and U.S. Treasury yields rose.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold ticks higher on inflation anxiety, but firm dollar caps gains - May 20, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to test three-months highs at $1890 amid crypto volatility - May 20, 2021
- Gold price today, 20 May 2021: Gold trades flat on rise in US Treasury yield, US dollar; may touch Rs 49,200 - May 20, 2021