Gold prices rose on Friday, helped by a retreating dollar and Treasury yields as data showed core price inflation slowed in August, but bullion was still on track for monthly and quarterly declines on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks higher on slowing US core price inflation - September 29, 2023
- Citi’s government shutdown playbook: which stocks to avoid, how volatility may react, and the plan for gold - September 29, 2023
- Costco has begun selling gold bars - September 29, 2023