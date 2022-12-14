Gold slipped on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would stay elevated going into the new year and said it was too soon to consider rate cuts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks lower as U.S. Fed sees no immediate end to rate hikes - December 14, 2022
- Gold: Price analysis, investments and one local junior explorer - December 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Gains Capped by Fed’s Hawkish Tone - December 14, 2022