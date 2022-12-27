Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks up in light trade after holiday weekend - December 26, 2022
- Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,480 - December 26, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to hold itself above $1,800 as market mood soars - December 26, 2022