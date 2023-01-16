Gold prices are expected to touch Rs 60,000/10 grams 24-carat shortly with the rates touching Rs 58,550 on Monday, a top official of Madras Jewellers and Diamond Merchants Association said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold to add more glitter: Prices may touch `60K/10 gm soon - January 16, 2023
- Gold Technical Analysis: Strong Overbought Levels - January 16, 2023
- Gold rally takes a breather as dollar regains some ground - January 16, 2023