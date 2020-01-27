US Q4 GDP (P), Core PCE price index December, personal spending and lastly Michigan consumer sentiment. Hence we expect the dollar to be volatile so as the yellow metal. The new CoronaVirus in China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold to climb higher amid concerns over spread of CoronaVirus - January 27, 2020
- Gold’s been under the weather - January 27, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal extends gains as coronavirus spreads - January 27, 2020