Gold consolidation extends as XAU/USD continues to trade within its month-long range play between $1850-$1950, but with new highs eventually expected as the yellow metal holds the $1837 support, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold to extend the consolidation phase ahead of new highs – Credit Suisse - October 21, 2020
- Gold price gains on weaker dollar, silver at Rs 63,700 - October 21, 2020
- Gold and Silver Prices Down in Major Cities; Check Rates - October 21, 2020