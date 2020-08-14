Gold to find support at $1946.50 ahead of US Retail Sales

Gold (XAU/USD) extended Wednesday pullback and recovered nearly $200 from three-week lows to end Thursday higher at $1953.60. The yellow continues to tread water around $1950 region heading into the …
