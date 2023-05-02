Analysts expect gold prices to hover around $1,950 an ounce in the coming months, keeping close to all-time highs as central banks stop raising interest rates and investors buy bullion as a hedge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold to hover near record highs as interest rates near peak: Reuters Poll - May 2, 2023
- Here’s what to expect from Royal Gold’s earnings report - May 2, 2023
- Gold ticks higher as traders await Fed meeting - May 2, 2023