With the recent political events pushing traders towards risk safety, Gold prices are on the bids near a 10-week high of $1312.60 during early Monday. While the US-China and the US-Mexico trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold tops 10-week high amid latest risk aversion wave, greenback weakness
With the recent political events pushing traders towards risk safety, Gold prices are on the bids near a 10-week high of $1312.60 during early Monday. While the US-China and the US-Mexico trade …