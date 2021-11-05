Gold prices climb back above $1,800 an ounce on Friday, after data showing the U.S. created more jobs than expected, as a disappointing number of people chose to join the workforce last month and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold shakes off strong U.S jobs growth, rides Fed wave to weekly gain - November 5, 2021
- Gold tops $1,800 as traders focus on inflation and weak labor participation after upbeat U.S. jobs data - November 5, 2021
- Cryptocurrency or Gold: Where Should you Invest in Diwali 2021? - November 5, 2021