Gold futures jumped past $2,000/oz in electronic trading Friday, with prices for the most-active contract touching their highest intraday levels since May, as the latest news from the Israel-Hamas war sparked an investor flight to safety ahead of the weekend.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold tops $2,000 in electronic trading as Israel expands Gaza activity - October 27, 2023
- Gold prices rise, keep $2,000 in sight as U.S.-Iran tensions grow - October 27, 2023
- Burkina Faso Targets Bigger Royalties as Gold Production Drops - October 27, 2023