Gold tops Rs 30,000-mark, hits 3-week high on firm global cues

Gold prices reclaimed the Rs 30,000-level with a jump of Rs 100 to trade at a three-week high of Rs 30,075 per 10 grams today. Globally, gold rose 0.14 per cent to USD 1,284.80 an ounce and silver by 0.27 per cent to USD 16.57 an ounce in Singapore.

