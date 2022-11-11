Gold prices advanced further on Friday after settling at their highest level since August as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trades at highest level since August as dollar softens to 2-month low - November 11, 2022
- Gold heads for best week in over 2 years on smaller rate hike hopes - November 11, 2022
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Have Explosive Week - November 11, 2022