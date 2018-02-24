Gold Trades Heavy on Fed Outlook- Prices Holding Uptrend Support

Gold prices are lower this week with the precious metal off by more than 1.3% to trade at 1328 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The move is on pace to mark the largest weekly decline this year and comes on the back of a rebound in the greenback.
