Gold prices edged up but traded in a relatively tight range on Thursday as traders squared positions before the U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trades in tight range as investors gear up for U.S. jobs data - March 9, 2023
- Gold falls Rs 80; silver plunge Rs 390 - March 9, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices move in narrow range as investors await US jobs data - March 9, 2023