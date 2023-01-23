Gold futures traded just shy of their highest level since April on Monday as the yellow metal looked to extend its gains after booking its fifth straight weekly advance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trades just shy of highest level since April - January 23, 2023
- SABRE GOLD ANNOUNCES FILING OF AMENDED OFFERING DOCUMENT - January 23, 2023
- Gold prices tick lower; growth concerns start weighing on white metals - January 23, 2023