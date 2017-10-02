Gold trades lower as dollar, equities aim higher

For the quarter, however, gold prices ended up around 3.6%. The exchange-traded SPDR Gold Shares ETF GLD, -0.52% meanwhile, was off 0.4% early Monday. December silver SIZ7, +0.08% shed 8 cents, or 0.5%, to $16.595 an ounce. Silver ended last week with a …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)