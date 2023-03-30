Gold traded marginally higher on Thursday after logging the third loss in four sessions for the most-active futures contract as the price of the yellow metal continued to vacillate within a tight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trades marginally higher as traders await U.S. economic data - March 30, 2023
- As Gold Prices Reach Pre-War High, US Gold Corp Sees Its Reserve Value Soar - March 30, 2023
- H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Galiano Gold (GAU) - March 30, 2023