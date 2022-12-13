Gold prices traded marginally higher on Tuesday while investors awaited the release of the November consumer-price index, a closely watched inflation gauge.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trades modestly higher as investors await inflation report - December 13, 2022
- The Morning After: A super-thin layer of gold and titanium could prevent fogged-up glasses - December 13, 2022
- Gold rates in India hover near 9-month highs, silver prices jump - December 13, 2022