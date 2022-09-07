Gold trades under pressure on USD strength & Fed hike bets

Gold fell for a second straight session yesterday after stronger than anticipated US ISM non-manufacturing data prompted bets of a more aggressive Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Price Heading Lower Due To USD - September 7, 2022
- Gold prices mark highest finish in more than a week - September 7, 2022
- Parker Schnabel Returns to Gold Rush : ‘A Lot of People Have Come and Gone, but We’re Still Here’ - September 7, 2022