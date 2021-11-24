The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Wednesday decreased by Rs 1,290 to Rs 47,990 from Tuesday’s trading. The price of silver declined by Rs 1,600 per kg from Tuesday’s price to Rs 64,000, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trading at Rs 47,990 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 64,000 a kg - November 23, 2021
- Gold sales soar on pent-up purchases for weddings - November 23, 2021
- Australian shares slip as tech, gold stocks track Wall Street sell-off - November 23, 2021