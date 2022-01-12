Gold trading at Rs 48,590 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 60,800/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 20 on Wednesday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 48,590 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,590. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 60,800: an increase of Rs 400 from …
