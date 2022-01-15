The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 120 on Saturday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 48,980 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,980. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,200: up Rs 200 from Friday. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trading at Rs 48,980 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 62,200/kg - January 14, 2022
- Scottie Resources Intercepts 11.8 g/t Gold Over 6.57 Metres and 37.2 g/t Gold Over 3.71… - January 14, 2022
- Gold Springs Resource Corp. 2021 Drilling Results Highlights - January 14, 2022