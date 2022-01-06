The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 180 on Thursday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,080 and 22 carat trading at Rs 47,080. The price of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 600 and is now selling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trading at Rs 49,080 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 62,300/kg - January 5, 2022
- Anniversary-Celebrating Gold Timepieces - January 5, 2022
- Cirrus Gold Announces Discovery of New Area of Interest on the Cu-Au Chuchi South Property - January 5, 2022