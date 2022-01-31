One kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,200, up Rs 100 from yesterday. In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,200, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,090, according to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trading at Rs 49,090 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 61,200/kg - January 30, 2022
- Own ASX gold shares? World Gold Council reports big boost in demand - January 30, 2022
- Year of the Tiger: gold jewellers and retailers eye year of roaring business ahead - January 30, 2022