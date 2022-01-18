The price of 10 gram of gold remained unchanged on Tuesday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 49,090 and 22-carat trading at Rs 47,090. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,000, up Rs 300 from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as firmer U.S yields hurt appeal - January 17, 2022
- Gold trading at Rs 49,090 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 62,000/kg - January 17, 2022
- Here’s why the Twin Hills buy is a key step in GBM’s grand gold plan - January 17, 2022