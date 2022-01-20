Gold trading at Rs 49,160 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 63,200/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 70 on Thursday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,160 and 22 carat at Rs 47,160. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,200, up Rs 1500 from yesterday. In Delhi …
