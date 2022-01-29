Gold trading at Rs 49,250 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 62,000/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 390 on Saturday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 49,250 and 22-carat gold at Rs 45,150. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,000, down Rs 1,200 from …
