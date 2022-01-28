Gold trading at Rs 49,640 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 63,200/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 190 on Friday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,640 and 22 carat at Rs 45,500. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,200, down Rs 1,000 from yesterday. In …
