The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 130 on Tuesday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,650 and 22 carat at Rs 47,520. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,700, down Rs 200 from yesterday. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as caution ahead of Fed meeting offset Ukraine risks - January 24, 2022
- Gold trading at Rs 49,650 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 64,700/kg - January 24, 2022
- These Investors Are Sticking With Gold Despite Easy Money Ending - January 24, 2022