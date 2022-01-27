Gold trading at Rs 49,830 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 64,200/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 150 on Thursday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,830 and 22 carat at Rs 45,900. One kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,200, up Rs 100 from yesterday. In Delhi …
