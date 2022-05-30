Gold trading at Rs 52,090 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 62,200 a kg

The rates of gold and silver remained unchanged on Monday. The 10 gram of 24 carat gold is trading at Rs 52,090 , meanwhile, silver is trading at Rs 62,200 per kg. The price of 10 gram of 22 carat …
