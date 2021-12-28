Supply of gold 1. Mining. The source of gold supply is gold mining. In the past years, South Africa was a big gold mining country. One of the country’s most glorious achievement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trading – Understanding the supply and demand for gold - December 28, 2021
- Where do you see gold prices by the end of 2022 - December 28, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to see further gains once above $1,814 - December 28, 2021