Gold prices hovered around eight-month highs on Tuesday, having stuck to a tight range in recent sessions as investors awaited more cues from a slew of economic data due this week, with particular focus on any
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold treads water above $1,900, more economic cues awaited - January 16, 2023
- Gold Little Changed; Fed’s Next Policy Meeting in Focus - January 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances gradually to near $1,920 as risk-on profile recovers - January 16, 2023